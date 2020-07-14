Veteran Actor Rekha To Undergo COVID-19 Test After Bungalow Security Guard Tests Positive

According to reports, veteran actor Rekha is set to undergo a precautionary COVID-19 test and will be submitting the result to BMC. Earlier last week, the actor's bungalow security guard tested positive for Coronavirus and is undergoing treatment. Following that, her Mumbai-based bungalow called Sea Springs was sealed and the area was also sanitised by the BMC.

Actor Rekha to undergo a Coronavirus test

As reported by a news daily, an anonymous civic official revealed that Rekha has refused to undergo a test conducted by BMC officials. The actor chose to get the test done on her own. Rekha's bungalow has been declared as a containment zone. Earlier, Aamir Khan put out a statement revealing that seven of his staff members have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The members included two of his bodyguards and his cook. He further revealed in the statement that he and the rest of his family were also tested and the reports came out negative. In a later update, he added that the reports of his mother, who was the last person left to be tested, are also negative.

Apart from Rekha and Aamir, Boney Kapoor's staff members also tested positive for the virus. He revealed in a statement that everyone is safe and thanked BMC and the state government for their prompt response and help in the matter. Someone from designer Farah Khan Ali's staff also tested positive in the month of April.

On Sunday, actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital. A day later, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were also found positive. Jaya Bacchan tested negative on the same day.

As Amitabh and Abhishek are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been under home quarantine. Popular TV actor Parth Samthaan also tested positive for the virus and announced it through his social media. Just a while after the Bachchans, it was reported that Anupam Kher's family, including his mother and brother, tested positive for the virus.

