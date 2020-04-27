When Umrao Jaan Rekha Ignored 'Mahabharat's' Duryodhana C

The channel Doordarshan has brought back the mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat for people to spend their time and entertain themselves amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Both the shows churned out some of the finest actors of the entertainment industry of all time.

One of them is Puneet Issar, who played the role of Duryodhana in Mahabharat. He also became a part of the Season 8 of the reality show Bigg Boss. In a throwback incident, when superstar Rekha visited the sets of the show, she snubbed out Puneet completely.

When Umrao Jaan ignored Duryodhana

Bigg Boss Season 8 aired during September 2014 and January 2015. This season is counted as one of the popular ones. Puneet Issar became a part of the show and stayed in the house, and he was evicted in the 15th week. Actor Rekha had visited the house on a weekend special episode to promote her film, Super Nani. She first met host Salman Khan, danced with him and entered the house.

When she went inside, it was noticed by fans back then how she completely ignored Puneet Issar and interacted with the other people in the house. She gave warm hugs to everyone while greeting Issar from afar. When she came out and rejoined Salman, he asked the housemates how they felt when they saw Rekha. Puneet said that looking at her, he had some thoughts.

Rekha then interrupted him and said, "Mujhe aapko dekh ke, sorry to interrupt you, mujhe aapko dekh ke bohot saare thoughts aate hai". Puneet replied, "Jiski saza sirf tum ho, mujhe aisa kuch gunah karna hai". To this Rekha asked, "Abhi kiya nahi ki aur karna hai?". Rekha's response confused many fans.

There were speculations that the reason behind Rekha snubbing out Puneet Issar was that he had made headlines when Amitabh Bachchan got severely injured during the fight sequence of Coolie with Puneet. Issar had hit him in the stomach while shooting. People assumed that this is why Rekha turned a cold shoulder towards Puneet Issar.

