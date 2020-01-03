Actor Tanushree Dutta's Advocate Nitin Satpute Booked By Police On Molestation Charges

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who has been actor Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer in the sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar has been booked by the police on molestation charges. The Kherwadi police has charged Satpute under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. Republic TV has accessed a copy of the FIR filed against Tanushree Dutta’s advocate.

Details of the FIR

In the FIR, the entire sequence of events as per the complainant has been explained. She stated that Satpute, who lived in the same housing society was angry with her as he had been suggested to convert a garden in front of his flat into a playing area for children. On the night of November 2, he threatened her husband when they returned home after watching a film.

After 15-20 minutes, she received multiple calls from Satpute, who threatened her using abusive language and told her to back off. After this, she filed a complaint with the Mahim police station, Maharashtra State Commission for Women and several other bodies. Subsequently, she and Satpute were called for a meeting by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on December 30.

As per the FIR, both of them were waiting outside the Commission’s office in Bandra. At that time, Satpute allegedly came close to her and abused her in the ear. In the complaint, the victim alleged that the words used by Satpute had outraged her modesty.

Tanushree Dutta's complaint

Tanushree Dutta’s complaint against Nana Patekar in 2018 had sparked off the #MeToo movement in India. She accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ in 2008. After initially registering a case, the police filed a B Summary report in court, indicating that they did not find any evidence against the accused to file a chargesheet in the case.

However, Tanushree reiterated her resolve to take the case to its logical conclusion. On behalf of her, Satpute filed a protest petition before the Andheri magistrate court against the B Summary report. Satpute stated that the actor as well as other witnesses wanted to give more evidence, but blamed the police for not being responsive.

