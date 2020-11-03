Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman; Granted Bail

Actor Vijay Raaz on Monday was arrested by the Gondia Police in a molestation case. According to sources, the actor was later released on bail by a local court on Tuesday.

Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia told ANI that Vijay Raaz was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman crew member. The reports suggest that the incident happened when Raaz was shooting for 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh. The movie also stars Vidya Balan.

Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Vijay Raaz to be seen in a Netflix series

Vijay Raaz was recently seen in the role of a government officer in Shoojit Sircar's OTT film Gulabo Sitabo and now he is ready to make his debut on a digital platform as a leading character. He expressed this while speaking to an entertainment portal. He then added that he will be seen in a lead role in the yet-untitled series which will be directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' team to begin shooting by October in Madhya Pradesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.