Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' Team To Begin Shooting By October In Madhya Pradesh

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is gearing up for the filming of her upcoming movie, Sherni. According to a report by Mid-Day, a source revealed that the team of Sherni would start with a 35-day schedule in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh by the last week of October. Additionally, they disclosed that the makers had got an agency for monitoring safety measures on the sets of Vidya Balan’s Sherni. Here are further details about the shooting of Sherni in Balaghat that you must check out. Read on:

Vidya Balan's Sherni team to begin shooting from October last week

Vidya Balan and the Sherni team will start shooting with their 35-day schedule in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh by October last week. As per a Mid-Day report, a source revealed that the makers of Sherni had hired an agency that would monitor the safety measures on the sets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also said that the cast and crew of Vidya Balan’s Dherni would fly to Nagpur before moving ahead to Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, there had been a road transportation arrangement for a few unit hands to carry equipment.

Speaking about the safety measures, the source reportedly said that a team of five to six members would serve as COVID-19 watchdogs on the sets to ensure all the rules are followed. Moreover, they added that health experts from their professional agency would lay down risk management protocol for COVID-19. To achieve a zero-incident shoot, the source said that the makers of Vidya Balan’s Sherni had created isolation centres for asymptomatic patients as experts recommended.

The source also shared that Vidya Balan’s Sherni team would stay at five-star hotels in Gondia, which is a drive away from Balaghat’s forests, Madhya Pradesh. They added that the producers booked The Taj Gateway and The Grand Sita. The source told that the makers had blocked banquets and restaurants at those destinations to maintain distance from outsiders. The report stated that producer Vikram Malhotra was glad to begin shooting and ensured that there were safety measures for the well being of the crew.

