Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu who brought fame to India after being crowned as Miss Universe 2021, has been receiving love from every corner. Apart from receiving congratulations from her fans all across, the actor is being hailed by several Bollywood stars who congratulated her for bringing back the glory after 21 years.

Sandhu, who has worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, is pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration. The 21-year-old from Punjab bested more than 70 other women at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant that concluded in Israel. The second runner-up was Lalela Lali Mswali of South Africa while Paraguay’s Nadia Ferrera was named the first runner-up.

Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor send love to Harnaaz Sandhu on winning Miss Universe

Stars from the fraternity like Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, and more took to their social media handles to extend their love to Harnaaz Sandhu. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a pageant winner and congratulated her for winning the title. “What a delightful news. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu”, she wrote.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor shared a video of the contestant where Harnaaz was declared the winner. “Congratulations to the newly crowned #MissUniverse”, she wrote with many folded hands and Indian tricolor flags emoticon. Harnaaz joined the league of Lara Dutta and Sushmita Se who won the pageant in 2000 and 1994 respectively. Apart from the stars mentioned above, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra also extended their heartfelt wishes to the new Miss Universe while wishing her luck for all her future endeavours.

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 ❤️✨India is proud of you! #HarnaazSandhu #MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverse



Chak De Phatte!!!



India Wins Miss Universe 21 years after @LaraDutta won Miss Universe in 2000 ✨💫 https://t.co/IoYlgjDwvL — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 13, 2021

For the big event, Harnaaz wore a shimmery gown with silver accents and a mermaid-shaped bottom. As soon as host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner of the pageant, she broke into tears. The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her Master's in Public Administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. The final announcement came after all the traditional rounds, including national costumes, swimwear, and a series of interview questions to test the public speaking skills of the participants.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoor/KanganaRananut/MissUniverse