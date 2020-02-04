Himesh Reshammiya, Madhuri Dixit, And Other Actors Who Turned Judges On TV Shows

Apart from acting in mainstream Hindi cinema, many Bollywood stars have also graced the Indian television with reality shows. From Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have graced the judge panel, as time and again the makers of several reality shows have roped in these stars. Here are a few actors who donned the judge hat on reality shows.

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya, who also enjoys acting in films, has been a part of several reality shows. From Indian Idol to The Voice, Himesh Reshammiya has been a constant on the judge seat. The singer-turned-actor has also judged television shows like Sa Re Ga Ma and Kurukshetra in the past.

Madhuri Dixit

Considered as one of the finest actors in the country, Madhuri Dixit has managed to entertain the audience with her stint on television too. Madhuri Dixit, who has judged many television reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Deewane, is reportedly in talks with the makers of another show.

Last night at #Umang2020 celebrating the Mumbai Police force! They are the ones who protect us 365 days, kudos to them pic.twitter.com/RZuvgL6GYH — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 20, 2020

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is creating headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, has delivered several successful item numbers throughout her illustrious career. Malaika Arora has judged the contestants on several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa alongside Madhuri Dixit and India's Got Talent along with Kirron Kher. The model-turned-actor has also co-judged, India's Next Supermodel.

Mithun Chakraborty

Considered as one of the finest dancers in the 80s, Mithun Chakraborty, popularly known as Mithun Da, has graced several reality shows as a judge. From Dance India Dance to Dance plus, the audience has seemingly enjoyed the legendary actor's presence as a judge on reality shows.

Image Source: Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora Instagram

