Deepika Padukone And Himesh Reshammiya Recreate 'Naam Hai Tera' Song On Indian Idol 11

Though many people are aware that Deepika Padukone made her debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, it was not her first appearance on the screen. Before making it big in the movies, Deepika Padukone used to feature in advertisements and music videos. Her first music video was Himesh Reshammiya's Naam Hai Tera song which was a sensational hit when it came out back in 2006. Rumours suggested furthermore that Himesh Reshammiya was keen on casting Deepika Padukone in his debut film project Aap Kaa Suroor in 20017. But after working with Himesh in the music video, Deepika went on to make her debut in films with Om Shanti Om. Now, the two celebrities have recreated the song Naam Hai Tera on the sets of Indian Idol 11.

Deepika Padukone and Himesh Reshammiya recreate Naam hai Tera

Hit Machine Himesh sir performing on Naam Hai Tera with gorgeous @deepikapadukone on sets of #IndianIdol11, the blockbuster song which launched Deepika featured Himesh sir with Deepika in the video pic.twitter.com/wD6swjDsN8 — Team Himesh (@TeamHimesh) December 30, 2019

Rockstar Himesh sir and gorgeous @deepikapadukone on sets of #IndianIdol11 yesterday pic.twitter.com/J6caILjJOL — Team Himesh (@TeamHimesh) December 30, 2019

Deepika Padukone made an appearance on the reality TV show Indian Idol 11 for the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. Deepika was on the sets of Indian Idol 11 which is co-judged by singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya. Himesh also took to his Instagram and expressed that he is rooting for Deepika to win a National Award along with every other award in the country for her performance in Chhapaak. He also called Deepika 'historic' and expressed that he is very proud of the performer she has turned out to become. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

