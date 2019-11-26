Adah Sharma: When The Commando 3 Actor Stunned Fans With Her Experimental Looks

Adah Sharma made her acting debut with 2008's horror drama 1920 which was reportedly a major success. She was also a part of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of many Telugu and Bollywood films. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming flick Commando 3, which is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. If you sneak through her social media handle, you will find out that she recently rocked some experimental outfits like a boss. Have a look.

Adah Sharma's experimental looks

Recently on November 24, for an event, Adah Sharma sported a skirt that had different doughnuts printed on it. Her blouse was netted and neon and the hair tips were purple and blue streaked. She went on to wear a quirky pair of sunglasses to complement her overall look. Sharma captioned the picture saying, "DONUT miss how I was twinning with the background."

In the next picture, Adah Sharma is seen in a red and blue coloured outfit with two ponytails as she promoted her film Commando 3. She wore a red leather dress, beneath the same patterned jacket. All eyes were on the neckband and her knee-length boots. Fans have particularly complemented her quirky boots.

The Garam actor donned a balloon sleeved blouse and skirt for one of her photoshoots. She tied her netted frilly shrug around her waist. Adah rolled up her hair to two buns that looked more like ear cuffs. With a fancy pair of white sneakers, her look was something new to see.

Earlier in October, Adah Sharma wore an artificial moustache for one of her photoshoots. Her skirt and blouse looked all bright, with layers of contrasting shades. She donned a neckpiece made of seashells. With a tiara on her head, the Commando 3 actor's look received many comments from her fans.

