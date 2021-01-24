Adhyayan Summan Moves Into New House, Shares Glimpse With Popular Bernie Sanders Meme

Shekhar Suman's son and actor Adhyayan Summan moved into his new house. He took to his social media handle to share a picture with his family busy with 'Gruh Pravesh' rituals.

Adhyayan too joined the Bernie Sanders meme fest and added him in the family picture. He wrote, "My New House! Finally with all the love, support and my parent’s blessings, I’ve moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders to inaugurate this house the traditional way!.

Shekhar Suman wrote, "One flew over the cuckoo's nest..Adhyayan moves into his new house.. first step towards independence!Congrats my li'l one!" [sic]

My New House!

Finally with all the love, support and my parent’s blessings, I’ve moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders to inaugurate this house the traditional way! 😁 #newbeginnings #MyNewHouse #Goodvibes pic.twitter.com/1ooHDbRmU0 — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) January 24, 2021

One flew over the cuckoo's nest..Adhyayan moves into his new house.. first step towards independence!Congrats my li'l one! pic.twitter.com/1qeSWErCgv — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 24, 2021

After Priyanka Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora join Bernie Sanders meme fest

US Senator Bernie Sanders has taken social media by storm with his look at the US presidential inauguration ceremony — his appearance in a coat and mittens while being well socially distanced at the inauguration of President Joe Biden became an extensive talking point. Sitting cross-armed and cross-legged and presumably a grumpy look under the mask, Sanders had finished in second place to eventual President Joe Biden, for the Democratic party nomination in 2020. This was after he had similarly lost to Hilary Clinton during the 2016 polls.

Adhyayan Summan's movies

Adhyayan Summan's career started in 2008 with the movie Haal–e–dil and in 2009 he did Raaz – The Mystery Continues. After this, he was seen in movies like Himmatwala, Heartless, Luckhnowi Ishq, Dehraadun Diary, etc. Currently, he plays the role of Tinka Singh in Aashram.

Adhyayan Suman posts adorable pic with girlfriend Maera Mishra, pens loving note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.