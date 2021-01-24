After Priyanka Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora Join Bernie Sanders Meme Fest

US Senator Bernie Sanders has taken social media by storm with his look at the US presidential inauguration ceremony — his appearance in a coat and mittens while being well socially distanced at the inauguration of President Joe Biden became an extensive talking point. Even stars of the Indian film industry joined in the bandwagon and the latest to join is Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malaika Arora.

Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle and shared his own version of the meme. The actor shared a fun mirror selfie of him on Instagram on Saturday, which also features the US Senator. The actor can be seen posing in front of the mirror while clicking the photo and Sanders can be seen sitting in the cupboard behind him. Ishaan Khatter dropped a laughing out loud emoji in the comments section, meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped two heart emojis.

Malaika Arora shared a stunning sun-kissed picture as she sat with her pup in the balcony. Giving the picture a funny twist, Malaika added Sanders in the picture. More than 80 thousand followers liked the post within an hour of being shared. Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora couldn't stop laughing at the post.

Sitting cross-armed and cross legged and presumably a grumpy look under the mask, Sanders had finished in second place to eventual President Joe Biden, for the Democratic party nomination in 2020. This was after he had similarly lost to Hilary Clinton during the 2016 polls.

