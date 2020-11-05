Adhyayan Suman Posts Adorable Pic With Girlfriend Maera Mishra, Pens Loving Note

On Wednesday, Adhyayan Suman took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with his girlfriend Maera Mishra. The duo twinned in black outfits and posed for a cosy portrait. Sharing the pic, Adhyayan wrote in Hindi, "Rab mere hisse di khushiyaan dey Tenu saari!", which roughly translates to, "May God give you my share of happiness too!". Adhyayan shared the photo on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020.

As soon as Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra's photo was up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop endearing comments. Maera was quick to notice the post. She wrote, "And I am fasting tomorrow for your khushiyan". A user wrote, "Power couple, Love you both". Another fan penned, "Wishing both of you love birds a very happy Karwa Chauth. May God bless you always. Really love both of you as a pair. Stay blessed." Take a look at the post.

Adhyayan and Maera pose for a cosy pic

Recently, Adhyayan took to social media to share details of his new song, Befikriyaan. He wrote, "When things are all restricted around us and locked up the heart opens up to a new world of love and passion. Where the rainbow appears in a different hue and the colours of love and joy acquire a whole new meaning." The new single Befikriyaan is sung by Adhyayan Suman and Aishwariya Bhandari. The song shows how two individuals, who are separated by the lockdown, somehow find out an ethereal and surreal way to reach out to each other.

The animation video of the same released on October 23 and garnered praises from many. More so, the track is produced by Shivanshu and EaseMyTrip.com. The new single marks to be their second project after Soniyo 2.0. The recreated version of the song was also well received by fans.

On the work front, Adhyayan Suman was last seen in the film, Ishq Click, alongside Sara Loren. He was also seen in the web series, Aashram, alongside Bobby Deol. The MX Player Original show garnered rave reviews from fans.

