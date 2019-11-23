Adil Hussain Got His First Big Break By A Renting A Thatched Hut For ₹150

The critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain recently shared some details about his early travels during an interactive session of the 50th edition of IFFI. Adil revealed that in order to debut in an Assamese film, he had rented a thatched hut in Guwahati exactly in front of a very famous director's house in Assam. Hussain thought that one fine day he would get a break by talking to the director. One day, the director actually came out of his house and asked him to take the leading role in his film. The rest is history. Read more about the veteran actor’s debut and career.

Looking forward to the World Premier #Pareeksha at the @IFFIGoa this 22nd November! https://t.co/fI8hzguUDe — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 19, 2019

Bumping into a filmmaker

Hassan has been a part of various regional, Bollywood, European, and Hollywood films but he says that he got his first big break from nowhere. He said that a filmmaker bumped into him in Kolkata. The director asked him his name and informed him that it would not be a leading role. Since then, the National Film Award-winning actor has been giving some applaudable performance in mainstream Bollywood, as well as international cinema. Read more to about Adil Hussian's filmography.

Adil Hussain's film career

Adil made his Bengali film debut as a leading actor along with Soha Ali Khan in the period drama Iti Srikanta. He then went on to do some Assamese films and also starred in a detective series Jasoos Vijay which was produced by BBC World Service Trust. His first major Bollywood role was in Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Agent Vinod released which was released in early 2012.

