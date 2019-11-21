Good Newwz Trailer Trends On YouTube, Kiara Advani Shares Excitement

Recently, the trailer of the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, Good Newwz was launched. Amidst millions of fans lauding the trailer for its unique story and interesting star-cast, it has now achieved new heights of success on social media platforms, breaking records. Recently, actor Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram handle to share some exciting news about the trailer of Good Newwz. Here are all the details.

The trailer of Good Newwz crosses 50-million views

An elated Kiara Advani, who shot to fame post the success of Kabir Singh, took to her official Instagram handle to reveal that the trailer of her upcoming comedy entertainer, Good Newwz crossed 50 million views within two days of its release. Adding to the good news, Kiara Advani revealed that the trailer was also ranked at the first position on YouTube, even after 43 hours of its release. Currently, the trailer of the film has crossed more than 1 million likes on YouTube. Take a look at Kiara’s Instagram story:

All about Good Newwz

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. The posters, teasers and the trailer have amped up the excitement and anticipation level of fans. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

