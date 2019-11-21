Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Shares A Fun Pic With Kareena But Its Caption Is The True Winner

Good Newwz has been trending ever since the trailer of the film released. Recently, making fans and netizens laugh on social media, Akshay Kumar shared a new still from the comedy. However, it is the actor's caption that is winning hearts on the internet! "You know it’s time to file for bankruptcy when she asks you, ‘Baby, how much do you love me?’", read his caption. From what we know, the film revolves around the 'Biggest goof-up of the year' wherein the sperm of two couples get exchanged leading to a hilarious series of events. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Akshay Kumar leaves netizens chuckling

About the film:

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. The posters, teasers and the trailer have amped up the excitement and anticipation level of fans. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

The trailer of upcoming comedy entertainer, Good Newwz crossed 50 million views within two days of its release. Adding to the good news, Kiara Advani revealed that the trailer was also ranked at the first position on YouTube, even after 43 hours of its release. Currently, the trailer of the film has crossed more than 1 million likes on YouTube.

