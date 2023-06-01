Adipurush Actor Devdatta Nage, Bhushan Kumar Meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister, on Wednesday, met with the Adipurush actor Devdatta Nage and its producer Bhushan Kumar. In the meeting, the CM of Assam praised the trailer of Adipurush and expressed his pride in the need for our culture to reach the audiences. The politician took to Twitter to share photos from their meeting.

Himanta Biswa Sarma captioned his post, "Aaj Adipurush film ki ek jhalak dekhne ka avsar prapt hua. Prabhu shri Ram ki kahani logo tak pahuchane ke liye har prayas bhaktiyon ka ek roop hai." This loosely translates to "I had the opportunity to watch a couple of glimpses of the film Adipurush. Any attempt towards spreading lord Ram's story is a way of showing devotion." Check out the tweet below:

Adipurush gears up for its grand release

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is all set to hit the theaters on June 12. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Kriti and Prabhas will be playing the likes of Janaki and Raghava, respectively. Meanwhile, Devdatta Nage will be seen playing the role of Hanuman, Sunny as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh.

The makers of the film have dropped two songs and a trailer ahead of its grand release in the coming weeks. The song Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram has been widely appreciated by the audience and have gained views of millions.

Team Adipurush is on a promotional spree

Lately, actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and filmmaker Om Raut, along with producer Bhushan Kumar have been promoting the film across the country. The actors were seen together during the release of the film's trailer and songs. However, Saif Ali Khan has been lowkey throughout the promotional spree by not attending any of the events. Even the makers have been a little low on the actor's look posters and time in the trailer video. This has been the case since his appearance as Lankesh was disapproved by a set of people after the teaser release of the film in 2022.