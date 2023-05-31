Vatsal Sheth Will Play THIS 'difficult Character' In Prabhas Starrer Adipurush

Vatsal Sheth, well-known for his film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, recently opened up about feeling fortunate on working on a movie like Adipurush. The actor felt pumped and spoke about what it actually means for him to work on such a huge project. He also said that the audience will have a blast while watching the Prabhas starrer on the big screen.

Talking to ANI, the actor talked about his role as Indrajeet in Adipurush. Vatsal said that he felt really lucky to be a part of this film and disclosed that everyone who has watched the trailer has been looking up to the movie. "It is amazing to be a part of the saga. Indrajeet is one of the most difficult characters I have ever played and I cannot wait for the world to see what I've done with it," said the actor. He expressed gratitude and said that he felt blessed to be a part of Adipurush.

Vatsal Sheth says Prabhas is subtle

Vatsal Sheth further spoke about working with Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush. He praised the Baahubali actor and said that working with him was really amazing. He further talked about his humble nature and said that he is a great actor and a human being. Defining him, he said, "He is so subtle, he is not a superstar, he is a megastar." He said that it was an amazing experience and director Om Raut is a visionary. The Taarzan actor concluded by saying that he cannot talk much about the film, but Adipurush is a must-watch, and once the audience will watch it, they will understand what he means.

About Adipurush

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles is based on the story of Ramayana. The film is helmed by Om Raut and will hit the screens on June 16, 2023. The movie will get a pan-India release.