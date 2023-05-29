Ram Siya Ram, Adipurush's Song Shows Kriti Sanon's Janaki Longing For Prabhas' Raghav

Ram Siya Ram is the latest soundtrack from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. The second song from Om Raut’s magnum opus premiered in five languages on May 29. Ram Siya Ram song is the reimagined version of the original Ram Bhajan by Anup Jalota. The film is all set to release on June 16.

Ram Siya Ram song features the lyrics of the original Ram bhajan mixed with modern beats and a soothing rhythm. The music video opens with a dialogue delivery bvetweeb Prabhas (Ram) and Kriti Sanon (Sita). Throughout the music video, song shows Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as goddess Sita.

Visuals from the song show Kriti Sanon longing for her 'Raghav' while she is abducted and kept in isolation. On the other hand, Prabhas' character crosses various hurdles to reunite with his 'Janaki'. The music video also features the iconic sequence from Ramayana where Sita gives Lord Hanuman her ring as a symbol to remind him of her.

Ram Siya Ram is composed by Sachet Parampara who have also lent their vocals to the song. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The song was released at 12 noon today (May 29).

About Adipurush's first song Jai Shri Ram

The first song of Om Raut’s directorial magnum opus Adipurush was released on May 20 amid a live audience. At the trailer launch of the film, musician duo Ajay Atul unveiled the song Jai Shri Ram through a live orchestra. The grand event had Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar in attendance.

During the launch of the song, the makers revealed that Jai Shri Ram was made in four days. The song has already garnered 98 million views on YouTube. The music video of the song features several scenes from the Hindu epic tale of Ramayana.

Prabhas shares Adipurush poster

On May 16, actor Prabhas shared a new poster of the movie. The poster featured the actors in the role they will play in the cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The poster featured Prabhas in a Ram-like stature surrounded by flames.

Prabhas shared a new poster from the Adipurush movie. The poster shows the actor in a Ram-like stature. Image Source :@prabhas/Instagram.

About Adipurush

Adipurush movie narrates the tale of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie boasts an ensemble cast starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan among others. The movie is scheduled to release globally on June 16. The Om Raut directorial is reportedly made on a ₹500 Crore budget.