Adipurush Actor Sunny Singh On His Bond With Kartik Aaryan, 'We Are Like...'

Sunny Singh was recently acknowledged for his work in Om Raut's Prabhas-led magnum opus, Adipurush. Despite being the son of a seasoned stunt director, Singh has had his fair share of struggles. But in these years of hustle, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor has formed some great bonds with his co-actors.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Singh started his acting career with television in popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay in the role of Saksham.

He is the son of stunt director Jai Singh Nijjar who has worked in projects like Chennai Express and Shivaay.

The actor is currently working on 2 upcoming films namely Yaar Jigri and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage with the latter also starring Avneet Kaur.

Sunny Singh opens up on his close bond with Kartik Aaryan



In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sunny Singh opened up about his time in the industry, particularly those he considers a friend. Ranking high on this list is Kartik Aaryan, his co-star from the Luv Ranjan helmed Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. Describing their equation as one akin to school and college friends, Singh shared how the two are always laughing and joking around in each other's company. He had the same to say about his other Punchnama co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall. He said, "...they are all the same and they have been there for me in my good times and bad times."

(The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast share a strong bond with one another | Image: Twitter)



The Adipurush actor added that even though they might lead busy lives, yet they always manage to find some time to spend together. Speaking about one of their impromptu outings, he said, "I was sitting at my home and he said, 'Let's do some time pass.' We live close by. He had taken a new car and we went on a drive and he wanted to eat roadside Chinese."

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama cast are still in contact



Not just Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh also considers Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall to be his close friends. Seygall recently got married to Ashish Sajnani and the entire PKP2 cast was in attendance. Sonnalli later also made an appearance at a special screening of Adipurush to support Sunny. Separately, Omkar Kapoor, also part of the PKP2 cast, was spotted at the screening for Kartik's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha.