Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1; Prabhas’ Film Beats Pathaan, Is Biggest 2023 Opener

The much-anticipated Om Raut directorial Adipurush hit the silver screen on June 16. The flm features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Expectations for opening day numbers have been running high among analysts and critics. The statistics have finally come in and Adipurush has conquered record breaking numbers on its first day.

3 things you need to know

Om Raut's mythological venture Adipurush has opened to staggering numbers at the box office.

The film has broken box office records set by pan-India releasing films like Brahmastra (2022) and Pathaan (2023).

It was made on a reported budget of ₹500 cr.

Adipurush breaks all records at the box office with opening day collection

As was expected, Adipurush has made a tremendous impact in terms of box office numbers. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported to Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor that the film's gross collection in India on its opening day was ₹110 cr. The overseas gross collection stands at ₹30 cr.

(Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Image: Twitter)

Previously, Brahmastra (2022) made a global collection of around ₹55 cr on its first day, while Pathaan (2023) made around ₹106 cr. Adipurush, with its worldwide collection of ₹140 cr, is leagues ahead of both films in terms of box office collections, thus setting an all-new record for films released pan-India.

Director Om Raut on his record-breaking venture

Adipurush director Raut in an exclusive interview with Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami discussed the business Adipurush has been making since its release. “I am very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number on day 1..." The director notes that not only in India, but at the global box office too, the statistics are overwhelming. "Definitely, it is a huge number in India but when you look at the global box office, it is a very large number,” said Raut.

(Om Raut's Adipurush is breaking records at the box office | Image: Instagram)

Shedding light on the numbers Adipurush is expected to clock over the weekend, Om Raut tells us that there are a high number of advanced bookings. "Advances for Sunday and Monday also are very high, which means people are actually liking it," surmises the director.

Adipurush setting new benchmarks

It is worth noting that the film was made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. This makes it one of the most expensive films ever produced in India. Adipurush was shot in Telugu and Hindi at the same time and was released in 2D and 3D formats. The film has been lauded for its graphics and background score as well.