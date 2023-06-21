Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas Starrer Eyes Rs 400 Crore

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush made a record breaking debut at the box office on Friday, June 16. The film registered a domestic opening of Rs 110 crore gross in all languages leaving behind Pathaan and KGF: Chapter 2. However, negative word-of-mouth and a controversy over its dialogues spread among the cinemagoers, leading to a steep decline in the film’s earnings in the weekdays.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

The film was released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam in India.

After having the biggest opening weekend worldwide, the film witnessed a steep downfall in collections.

Adipurush witnesses a steep decline at box office

In its first weekend, Adipurush collected a total of Rs 340 crore gross worldwide. But the worrying part was that the numbers declined regularly with each day. On the first Monday and Tuesday, however, the collections witnessed a free fall.

(Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush | Image: Instagram)

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Adipurush saw a massive 75% drop in its earnings on Monday. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "#Adipurush registers Colossal 75% Drop on Monday as estimate suggests Day-4 Hindi Biz in the range of Rs 8-10 cr nett." As per the early estimates for Day 5, Adipurush failed to bring the audiences to the theatres.

The Tuesday collections were in a similar range as Monday and the film collected Rs 8-10 cr nett in Hindi. Its gross collections worldwide are inching closer to Rs 400 crore.

Adipurush dialogue writer faces criticism

The decline in viewership came after Adipurush got embroiled in a controversy over some of its dialogues, particularly those of Lord Hanuman, drew criticism for being “crass” and “not god-worthy”. Following feedback on social media, the creators said they would alter the dialogues and release fresh prints.

Meanwhile, protests against the movie are intensifying in several parts of India, and Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the script, is receiving harsh criticism and even death threats.