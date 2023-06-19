Adipurush Box Office Collection (Hindi): Prabhas' Film Becomes 2nd Highest Weekend Grosser

Prabhas starrer Adipurush released in theatres on June 16. The film broke the opening day record previously held by Pathaan and Brahmastra with the box office collection of Rs 140 crore worldwide. The Om Raut directorial minted Rs 340 crore gross worldwide over the weekend, with earnings of Rs 261 crore gross in India in all languages.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively.

The film's nett collection in its opening weekend was Rs 113 crore for the Hindi version.

Its first weekend earning was Rs 340 crore worldwide.

Adipurush holds its ground on Day 3

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Adipurush collected a total of Rs 113 crore nett for the Hindi version in just three days of its release. As per the break up, on its first day, it earned Rs 37.25 crore and on the second day, the earnings went slightly up to Rs 38 crore. Adipurush concluded its first weekend with earnings of Rs 38.25 crore on Sunday. With its collections, it has become the second highest Hindi weekend grosser.

This took its total to Rs 113 crore nett in three days since release on June 16. This is Prabhas' 4th movie in Hindi in Rs 100+ crore nett club. Other three in the list are Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho.

(Screenshot of Sumit Kadel's tweet)

The Hindi version of Adipurush surpassed the collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra in the opening weekend. Ranbir's film released last year and did a business of Rs 111 crore in Hindi in the first three days.

Adipurush total BO collection

The Telugu and Hindi markets contributed the most in Adipurush's domestic box office revenues during its record-breaking opening weekend. With global receipts of Rs 140 crore on the opening day, the movie had a strong debut. Adding another Rs 100 crore on Saturday, it eventually earned Rs 240 crore at the global box office in only two days. It collected Rs 340 crore gross worldwide in the first weekend worldwide.

The budget of the film is reportedly Rs 500 crore. It is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Adipurush was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and released in 2D and 3D.