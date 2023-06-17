Alia Bhatt's Heart Of Stone To Release With Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal

The makers of Heart of Stone have finally announced the release date of the film. The movie, helmed by Tom Harper, stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and others. It marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt.

3 Things you need to know

Heart of Stone will release on the OTT platform Netflix.

The trailer will be unveiled on Sunday (June 18).

Alia Bhatt filmed her scenes while she was pregnant.

Heart of Stone's release date announced

The makers of Heart of Stone announced the film's release date with a new poster on Instagram. In the image, Gadot, who is playing the role of Rachel Stone, looks fierce with a gun in her hand. Along with the release date, they also announced the trailer date of the spy-action thriller.

The movie will release on August 11 on the OTT platform, while the trailer will release tomorrow (June 18). The makers promised that it would blow people's minds.

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone to clash with Animal

Alia's Hollywood debut film will clash with Bollywood star and husband Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The actress' film will premiere on OTT while Kapoor's film will have a theatrical release. In Heart of Stone, Alia will appear in a never-seen-before avatar.

Alia Bhatt's OOTD for Tudum event

The actress is currently in Brazil to attend the Tudum fan event with Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She channelled her inner Barbie and wore a pink ensemble - a bralette and skirt paired with a matching coat. She paired her look with black heels and accessorised with hoop earrings.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film will release on July 28. It also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.