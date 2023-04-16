Adipurush Director Om Raut Seeks Swami Avdheshanand Giri's Blessings Ahead Of Film Release

Director Om Raut recently met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Om Raut made his way to Haridwar to seek his blessings. The Bollywood director is gearing up for the release of his mythological film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon. It will be released in 3D on June 16.

Om Raut took to Instagram and shared his experience of meeting Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. The Tanhaji director shared a picture with Giri Ji Maharaj, and captioned it, “I met with Acharya Swami Avdeshanand Giri and presented him with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I also received his blessings ahead of the release of my latest film Adipurush." Check out Om Raut’s post below.

Om Raut’s meeting with Yogi Adityanath

Om Raut also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Tanhaji director shared a picture from the meeting on Instagram. In the photo, both Om Raut and Yogi Adityanath were seen smiling as they posed for the cameras. They were also seen holding a statue of Raj Mata Jijau alongside a younger Chhatrapati Shivaji.

In the caption of the post, Om Raut reflected on the values that Chattrapati Shivaji stands for. He explained that the real force behind Shivaji’s actions and values was Raj Mata Jijau. The Adipurush director also said that it was a matter of great joy and honour to meet Yogi Adityanath and gift him the staute of Shivaji Maharaj. Earlier, Om Raut launched the teaser of Adipurush in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

More on Om Raut

Om Raut is known for directing the period action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol among others. Raut is currently gearing up for the release of Adipurush, which features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana. In the film, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama, and Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita. The film will release on June 16.