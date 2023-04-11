Adipurush Filmmaker Om Raut Shares Photo With CM Yogi Adityanath, Pens Heartfelt Note

Om Raut, earlier today, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from a special meeting. The picture features the Tanhaji director alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. The director also shared a warm caption about the meeting, also sharing details of a small token of appreciation he extended to the honourable chief minister.

Om Raut's inspiring words

Om Raut's post on Instagram features the director posing along side Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both Raut and CM Yogi Adityanath, can be seen holding on to a statue of Raj Mata Jijau along with a younger Chhatrapati Shivaji, as they smile at the camera. Om Raut's caption reflects on the importance of values, and how they are central to any and all processes of nation building. Citing the example of Raj Mata Jijau, he elaborated on how she was the real reason Shivba, or a younger Chhatrapati Shivaji, was able to imbibe the immaculate sense of values and inspiration he possessed. This early direction in life is what set him on the path for greatness, vis a vis, becoming 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of Hindavi Swaraj'. Om Raut shared how gifting a statue to CM Yogi Adityanath, depicting Raj Mata Jijau imparting teachings to Shivba, was a matter of great honour for him and an opportunity that gave him immense joy.



The caption, penned in Hindi, roughly translates to read, "The country is made of culture. As a result of the virtues that Raj Mata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj. I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Raj Mata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Yogi Adityanath. #HarHarMahadev".

Om Raut's last directorial was Indian historical action film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn, which released in 2020. His next release will be Adipurush. Adipurush, is based on the mythological epic of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Rama with Kriti Sanon, playing Sita.