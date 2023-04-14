Prabhas Fans Ask Prashanth Neel For Salaar Update After Actor's Raja Deluxe Look Leaks

Prabhas' photo with Riddhi Kumar, said to be from the set of Raja Deluxe, has leaked online. The image was shared on Twitter by fanclubs and quickly went viral. In it, Prabhas could be seen with one of the film’s leading ladies, Riddhi, as they smiled looking at something off camera. In Raja Deluxe, Prabhas and director Maruthi are collaborating for the first time. With Raja Deluxe look going viral, Prabhas fans are asking for an update on Salaar.

Raja Deluxe is reportedly a three-heroine film. It also stars Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Aggerwal in major roles and is tipped to be a romantic comedy with a supernatural theme. Till now, no major update was shared by the makers, but with the look leaking online, fans got a glimpse into what the movie will be about.

Prabhas’ another film Salaar, which is slated to release later this year, is also in its post production phase but the makers haven't shared any updates about the movie with the fans. As the leaked photo from Raja Deluxe started trending on Twitter, fans asked the Salaar team for the updates about the upcoming film, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Ma kavalsinantha Fans Stuff #Salaar lo Untado Ledo Telidu gaani #PrabhasMaruthi Movie lo Mathram Kuppal Kuppal Fans stuff Untadi 🤙 Bookmark this tweet 🏌️@DirectorMaruthi Silent ga vachi Blockbuster Kodthadu issa pakka 🏌️#Prabhas 👑🧎 Make overs lo ni Tharwathe Yevadaina 🤙 pic.twitter.com/N60e7HdYzD — 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐑𝐔 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋™ (@RebelTweetzz) April 14, 2023

More about Prashanth Neel's Salaar

Salaar is Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel's first film together and is rumoured to be a remake of 2014 Kannada film Ugramm. Prabhas will be starring with Shruti Haasan in it. The filmmaker announced the release date of Salaar on Twitter earlier in August. It has been facing delays in release. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy will also be a part of the movie.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will star in the multilingual science fiction movie Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this film, which will be produced by Vyjayanthi Productions. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani play significant roles in the movie as well. Prabhas will also star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.