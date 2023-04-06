Adipurush: Makers Of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Drop New Poster On Hanuman Jayanti

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Adipurush’s new poster was released by its makers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday (Apr 6). Director Om Raut took to his Twitter handle to share the poster featuring Lord Hanuman and wrote, “Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman! राम के भक्त और रामकथा के प्राण…जय पवनपुत्र हनुमान! #Adipurush #JaiShriRam #JaiBajrangBali #HanumanJanmotsav #Adipurush releases globally IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023. #Adipurush #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon.”

Earlier, Adipurush makers also released a poster for the film on the occasion of Ram Navami, which featured Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. The storyline of the movie follows the life of Lord Ram, who travelled to Lanka to save his wife Sita from the clutches of Ravana. The film celebrates the victory of good over evil.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush, which takes place roughly 7000 years ago, follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka to save his wife Lady Sita from Ravana. Aside from the star cast present in the poster, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Ravana. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. It is scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2023.