Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Says She Got Goosebumps Watching Trailer With Fans, Thanks Om Raut

Adipurush trailer was launched amid much anticipation. The special trailer screening for fans in Hyderabad proved to be a massive success, with overwhelming love pouring in for the cast and the film alike. Kriti Sanon was seen getting emotional at the trailer launch in Mumbai. The actress also thanked director Om Raut for giving her the opportunity to play Janaki, a role inspired by Goddess Sita in Ramayana.

Kriti Sanon gets emotional at Adipurush trailer launch

The actress, who will next be seen in the role of Janaki in Adipurush, got emotional on stage in Mumbai at the trailer launch event. She opened her address with a resounding 'Jai Shri Ram'. Kriti confessed to the fans present that the entire experience of filming for Adipurush and now finally watching its trailer had made her emotional. She admitted that though she has been on a stage before and attended numerous trailer launches, she experienced goosebumps while watching the trailer with fans.

Kriti even went on to thank director Om Raut for having faith in her to amply shoulder the historic and special role of Janaki. She concluded her speech by reflecting on the fact that very few actors get such massive opportunities in their life and that she feels very blessed for the same. Kriti Sanon said, "I am very emotional today and I had goosebumps while watching the trailer (with the fans). This is not only a film but it is more than that for us. I want to thank Om for thinking that for the role of Janaki. You had the confidence that I could play the role of Janaki, very few actors get this opportunity in their life. I feel very, very blessed."

Adipurush is eyeing a June 16 release this year. The film stars Prabhas in the role of Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Prior to its India-wide release, the film will premiere at the New York Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

