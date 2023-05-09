Adipurush Trailer: Netizens Say Prabhas Starrer Has Blockbuster Written All Over It

Adipurush trailer starring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Laxman has released today (May 9). The 3-minute-19-second long trailer opened with Lord Hanuman (Devdatta Nage) meditating in a cave. In the next frame, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh's characters are introduced as they walked past the great hall of the royal palace.

In the backdrop of the Adipurush trailer, Lord Hanuman could be heard narrating Lord Rama's tale. He said, "Yeh kahani hai mere prabhu Shri Ram ki, jo manav se bhagwan ban gye. Jinka jeevan tha mariyada ka utsav aur naam tha Raghav. (The story is about my lord Shri Ram, who was considered a god despite being a human being)." The Adipurush trailer also featured Lord Rama rescuing his wife from Ravana, along with snippets from battle scenes. The trailer also gave a glimpse of Lankesh (Saif) offering prayers to Lord Shiva. The Adipurush trailer looks promising and several fans took to their social media handles to post their reactions.

#AdipurushTrailer is BREATHTAKING



Director @omraut has created a 3D visual spectacle of highest order, such Live Action film has never been attempted in Indian cinema before which certainly look outstanding on big screen.. Many moments in the trailer evokes Goosebumps.. Much… pic.twitter.com/igSGTZoG3e — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 9, 2023

#AdipurushTrailer

Quality next level

Next level experience on bigscreen 💯 pic.twitter.com/i7Y5xPzdoz — vineeth saalar (@SaahoVineeth) May 9, 2023



More on Adipurush

Adipurush is slated to release in theatres on June 16 and the film is a modern day retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Before its official release, Adipurush will premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on June 13, 2023. It will also release in 3D.