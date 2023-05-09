Adipurush Trailer: Fans Praise Improved VFX Of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer

Finally, the makers of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the trailer today (May 9) in Mumbai. The over 3-minute-long trailer opens with Devdatta Nage (playing the role of Lord Hanuman) meditating in what appears to be a cave, and in the background, we can hear him introducing Prabhas's character, "Yeh kahani hai mere prabhu shree Ram ki, jo manav se bhagwan bangye. Jinka jeevan tha mariyada ka utsav aur naam tha Raghav. (The story is about my lord Shree Ram, who was considered a god despite being a human being.)" The next frame introduces Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny Singh in larger-than-life characters - lord Ram, Janaki and Laxman, respectively.

The trailer is about how lord Ram rescued his wife Janki from the clutches of Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan). The trailer is an extended form of the teaser that was released last year. The trailer also has some power-packed dialogues and breathtaking battle scenes. It also offers a glimpse of Saif, who is offering prayers to Shivaling. The movie celebrates the victory of good over evil.



How netizens’ reacted

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens couldn’t help but hail the trailer. Earlier, the makers were criticized for the "poor VFX" in the movie. Not just this, even Saif Ali Khan was trolled for his look as Lankesh. In one of the frames, the actor was shown without tikka and kohl-rimmed eyes. However, now after watching the trailer, the netizens are hailing Saif's new Lankesh look, in which he is sporting long hair, heavy beard and tikka. Also, the netizens are hailing the "quality" of the trailer and the updated VFX.

A user wrote, “The way the Adipurush team have worked hard and have taken all the suggestions shows their devotion towards our religious sentiments and they need to be applauded for this. Can’t wait to see this movie in theaters on June 16.” Another Twitter user called the quality of the trailer “next level”. “Quality is next level. Next level experience on the big screen,” read the tweet. A user also lauded the VFX and action scenes, “Terrific cut , much better than expected... good vfx n action part super... idi mana ramudi katha, jai shriram.” Check out the reactions below:

Lankesh is gonna donne many looks#SaifAliKhan Ravan 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/XNTcHXO1Vr — Ace in Frame-Prabhas (@pubzudarlingye) May 9, 2023

Terrific cut , much better than expected... good vfx n action part super... idi mana ramudi katha, jai shriram, kodutunnammm 🙌 https://t.co/R3OoApP27v#AdipurushTrailer 🔥#AdipurushOnJune16th — Kumar :) (@MSKumar143) May 9, 2023

#AdipurushTrailer 💥

Marvellous Trailer Cut by Team👌

The song "Jai Shree Ram" elevates the trailer to a new level, Decent CG in the trailer, a positive word will create havoc at the boxoffice.



Mota Bhai @omraut shows why he is the best at designing trailers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jXgpZiBEpS — Actual India (@ActualIndia) May 9, 2023

GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/uArTE8rvnY — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 9, 2023

Unbelievable Trailer of Adipurush.



Great Work Done By Prabhash, Kriti & SaiF . All the scenes look amazing.



Outstanding Performance By All the Actor & Actress in the Film.



This Film Going to Huge.#AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushOnJune16th pic.twitter.com/KFiYWFCMNC — KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀 (@kapildevtamkr) May 9, 2023

Adipurush teaser

The first teaser was criticized by the netizens. The teaser begins with Prabhas meditating underwater. In the next frame, he can be heard saying he is here to "destroy injustice." Next enters Saif (with 10 heads). However, the netizens couldn't help but hail the second teaser of the film that was shared by Kriti Sanon on Instagram, informing fans about the world premiere at Tribeca Festival 2023. Tribeca too shared a video announcing the “feature film lineup” for the film festival, which will take place on June 13, just days ahead of the release.

We’re thrilled to announce the feature film lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX!



109 films by 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, plus notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and more! https://t.co/Bm5M6qSTQu pic.twitter.com/M5h7wflZDD — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 18, 2023



Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush will release on June 16 in two regional languages - Hindi and Telugu. The movie also stars Vatsal Sheth in a pivotal role. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-series.