Adipurush Makers Drop Ticket Prices For 3D Version After Revising Dialogues

Adipurush, released on June 16, has been making quite some headlines since its arrival on the big screen. It also landed in many controversies for its choice of words and dialogue of the characters in the film. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The makers have once again hit the headlines, this time for all the good reasons.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is the re-telling of the Indian epic The Ramayana.

The film also stars Devdatta Nage and Sunny Kaushal in important roles.

The makers recently decided to change a few dialogues in the film.

Adipurush tickets are to be available at Rs 150

The makers of the mythological drama, Adipurush, recently made an announcement on their official Twitter handle. Tickets for the 3D version of the film will be available at Rs 150 on the 22nd and the 23rd of June. The offer will be available throughout India, except for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

(Adipurush 3D tickets to be available at ₹150 | Image: T-Series/Twitter)

Sharing a Tweet, the producers of the film announced, "Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs150/-* Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 3D Glass Charges as applicable."

Adipurush to change dialogues

After the release of Om Raut's film on June 16, the makers were trolled and questioned for the colloquial language used in the film. Many were disappointed in the makers for the kind of dialogue given to the character of Hanuman in the film. Others weren't pleased with the adaptation of the epic.

(Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Sesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman in Adipurush | Image: YouTube/T-Series)

Considering these disappointments and complaints, the makers of the film including dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and filmmaker Om Raut announced to make changes in the dialogue. The makers also assured that the changed dialogue will reflect at the screenings this week. Adipurush was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.