Kriti Sanon Arranges Special Adipurush Screening For Her Alma Mater

Kriti Sanon's Adipurush has been doing good business at the box office after releasing on June 16. The actress plays the role of Janaki (Sita) alongside Prabhas, who essays Raghava (Ram). The Om Raut film, which has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, has collected Rs 400 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days. Now, Kriti is reportedly going to screen her film at her alma mater, Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

The newsmakers

Kriti Sanon has maintained that playing the role of Janaki in Adipurush was one of the most precious and rewarding experiences. While the actress is receiving praise for her role in the movie, she has decided to revisit her alma mater in Delhi. Living in Mumbai, she barely gets time to visit Delhi, where she originally belongs to. But Adipurush release is indeed the perfect opportunity for her to visit her roots.

(Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki in Adipurush| Image: kritiuniverse/Twitter)

Kriti has also been attending the various screenings of Adipurush in Mumbai and talking about the role. After film's release, she was also seen in Delhi for one of the film events.

Who’s saying what

According to reports, Adipurush star Kriti Sanon has organised a special screening of the film for DPS students. She has already booked a show at a Delhi multiplex on June 21. Moreover, she thinks that Adipurush, which is a modern-day adaptation of the epic Ramayana, will be an enjoyable experience for children.

(Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita in Adipurush | Image: actorprabhas/Instagram)

The auditorium booked has the capacity to house 300 people. Moreover, students are excited to catch the show as Kriti is not only an actress to them, but an alumna. There are also reports that the Shehzada actress will be interacting with the students post the film screening and arrangements for a nice experience have been made.

Meanwhile...

Kriti Sanon has been busy with the shoot of The Crew, opposite Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie recently completed a part of its filming schedule in Mumbai.