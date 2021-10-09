Saif Ali Khan Shares Experience Of Working With 'Bahubali' Prabhas In 'Adipurush'

Saif Ali Khan is still garnering praises for his latest horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring alongside Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor is now gearing up and working on the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, in which he would star opposite South actor Prabhas. Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about working with Prabhas and revealed that every time he sees him, it seems as if he's looking at Bahubali. "It's just mental working with him, I keep looking at him and he looks like Bahubali, and (then) he looks different while playing Ram," said Saif to Bollywood Hungama.

While Prabhas is playing Ram, Saif Ali Khan is set to portray the role of lead antagonist Raavan in his first mythological venture Adipurush. In the same interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up about being a part of such a big-budget film. The actor revealed it is a surreal experience for him to be part of the project and play Ravana. He further spoke about working with Prabhas and said the experience has been overwhelming. The Race actor shared it is "mental" working with Prabhas as he gives him the Bahubali vibes and then looks different when playing Ram. Saif claimed Prabhas is a fun co-actor as they share big laughs while filming various action and violent sequences. Talking further about the Saaho actor, Saif described him as a gentleman and a nice person. Prabhas plays the lead role of Adipurush in the film.

Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush

Talking to the news outlet, Saif Ali Khan also opened up about the film. He said doing scenes that are famous in Indian literature and have been watched by millions of people s surreal. The actor revealed the filmmakers have worked very hard on the look and visuals which are one of a kind. He claimed the film would have some never-seen-before scenes, which the audience would love to watch. Saif Ali Khan had earlier played the lead antagonist in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji.

Details about Adipurush

The upcoming film stars South actor Prabhas in the lead role of Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Raavan. The film is based on Hindu mythological literature. Kriti Sanon plays the leading lady Sita. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage also play pivotal roles. Om Raut is helming the film while Retrophiles and T-Series are producing it. The film will hit the silver screens on August 11, 2022.

Image: PTI