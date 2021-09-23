Saif Ali Khan Discloses Sequel Of 'Bhoot Police' In Works; Film 'close To His Heart'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been receiving a terrific response for his latest release Bhoot Police starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernadez in key roles. The horror-comedy drama that was released on the OTT platform, showed the Race actor playing the role of a ghostbuster along with Arjun.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor in response to the film's popularity and the positive feedback he's received for his part said that there are certain scripts that create a special place in the very first instance and one tends to fall for it. Continuing further, the actor added that the film was also rather close to his heart. Fans of the actor and the films will be delighted to know that the sequel of the horror drama is in the works.

Saif Ali Khan spills beans about Bhoot Police sequel in works

According to the leading portal, Saif stated that the audience had accepted the film open-heartedly and that they were very happy with the traction the movie received. Apart from this, he even mentioned that they have already started working on a sequel. In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays Vibhuti Vaidya, a Tantrik who is solely in the industry to make money and enjoy all of its pleasures but chooses to stay away from the job's possible dangers.

Interestingly, Saif considered Bhoot Police to be a family film claiming that since horror and comedy are genres best viewed in a group. He also explained that films like these can be watched with children without them getting scared. Bhoot Police, that had released on September 10, traces the story of ghost hunters played by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and the hilarious situations that they come across in their journey. With theatres being shut and the box office collection is merely a point of consideration, the popularity is now being measured on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

And from the trade analysts sharing the day-wise or weekend collections, it has now come to the makers or the streaming platforms to share how well their ventures have done. The latest statement by the makers of Bhoot Police revealed that the movie is attracting audiences galore. The team shared that the horror-comedy was the most streamed across OTT platforms after its release on Disney+ Hotstar. "It's week 2 and #BhootPolice is still getting the love across all OTT platforms (sic)," a statement by Tips informed.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@ActorSaifAliKhan/ArjunKapoor)