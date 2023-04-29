Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers At Ram Mandir After Janaki Poster Release

Kriti Sanon was recently photographed seeking blessings at the Tulsibaug Ram Mandir on the occasion of Sita Navami. This comes after the release of the Janaki poster from Adipurush featuring her in the role of Goddess Sita in the Ramayana adaptation. Team Adipurush will be releasing the trailer of the film soon and Kriti sought blessings of the lord on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami.

Kriti Sanon seeks blessings for Adipurush

Kriti Sanon was pictured at the Ram Mandir in Tulsibaug, Pune offering prayers and seeking blessings from the temple deities Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The actress could be seen offering a box of sweets and a sindoor-stained coconut in the lap of the idols. The actress chose a blush pink kurta set and kept her head covered in reverence with the zari-bordered dupatta. Kriti offered prayers at the temple in lieu of the reworked version of Adipurush, inching towards a full reveal to the public.

Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita

The Adipurush poster featuring Kriti Sanon in the role of Goddess Sita showed the actress dressed in a sombre ivory saree tied traditionally along with a muted orange dupatta taken over her head. Another still shared, features a close up of Kriti as Goddess Sita, looking distraught and teary-eyed. Kriti will be playing Goddess Sita to Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram.

Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Festival

Adipurush will premiere in New York at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, ahead of its worldwide release on June 16. Kriti Sanon's last release at the box office was Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada. She will later be seen in Adipurush this year, followed by Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath. She also recently began filming for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew.

