Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer's Motion Poster Shows 'Righteous Saga Of Siya Ram'

The new motion poster of the much-awaited Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has been released. Ever since the teaser of the film was released in October 2023, the makers have been keeping the excitement intact among the fans by dropping new posters. On the occasion of Sita Navami today, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas-starrer's motion poster featuring the background music of the melody Ram Siya Ram was dropped by the makers.

In the motion poster, Kriti's look was finally revealed. The Mimi actress will be essaying the role of Janaki. In the poster, Kriti, portraying the role of Sita is seen in a saree with an orange shawl. The poster also features Prabhas in Lord Ram's avatar. He can be seen holding an arrow bow in his hands. Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, director Om Raut wrote, "The Righteous Saga of Siya Ram. Ram Siya Ram." Take a look at the tweets below.

अमर है नाम, जय सिया राम।🙏



The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram.🙏



Jai Siya Ram

More about Adipurush

Adipurush revolves around the storyline which took place roughly 7000 years ago. It follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka to save his wife Goddess Sita from Ravana. Aside from the star cast present in the poster, Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film is helmed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on June 16, 2023.