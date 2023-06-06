Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon On Prabhas: Couldn't Imagine Anyone Else Playing Raghav

At the trailer launch event of Adipurush in Tirupati, Kriti Sanon was invited on stage where she spoke about her experience of portraying the character of Janaki in the re-telling of the mythological epic Ramayana. Kriti's role takes inspiration from Goddess Sita, an embodiment of purity, calmness and divinity.

As Kriti arrived on stage, she spoke elaborately about her role in the film and how the set of Adipurush was different of any other film set she has been on. The highlight of her recollection was her observation about Prabhas, who is playing the role of Raghav, a character inspired by Lord Ram.

I couldn't image anyone else playing Raghav: Kriti Sanon on Prabhas

Praising Prabhas, Kriti Sanon said she cannot imagine anyone in the role of Raghav other than Prabhas. "I was told that Prabhas does not talk much. That is not true. He is a darling, very sweet, gentle and hardworking. He is also a big foodie like all of you know. There is calmness and purity in his eyes. I can't imagine anyone playing the role of Raghav other than Prabhas," Kriti said.

Kriti on her experience of playing Janaki

(Kriti plays Janaki in Adipurush | Image: Twitter)

Kriti called Adipurush role and the film the most precious film in her career. She elaborated how it has been just 9 years for her in the industry, and in such a short span, she has been able to essay the role of Janaki. "There are very less people who will get to essay this role. I strongly believe that films choose us and not the other way around. We are blessed that Adipurush chose us. It's not just a film. It's much more than that," the Mimi actress said.

Talking about the calm atmosphere on the set, she added, "This is not like any other film for me. This character has so much power. Adipurush set was unlike another set I have been on. On one shouted on the set. It was because we were telling the story of Ramayana."

Adipurush is set for a worldwide release on June 16. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the mythological action drama will have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13. The cast is expected to be at the film festival for the premiere.