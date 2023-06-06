Adipurush Trailer: It's Prabhas Vs Saif Ali Khan In Timeless Battle Between Good And Evil

A new trailer of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was launched at an event in Tirupati on June 6. Dubbed as "Adipurush Action Trailer", the new footage was aimed at giving a closer glimpse of the battle between good vs evil.

While the first trailer of the film set the tone for Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki's (Kriti Sanon) relationship and their separation after the latter's abduction orchestrated by Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), the final trailer is action-packed and gives viewers a hint of the battle scenes, which will be VFX heavy.

The new Adipurush trailer opens with the 'lakshman rekha' scene. Janaki is abducted by Lankesh and held captive in Ashoka Vatika. Raghava then wages war in Lanka in order to save Janaki and win her back. We get a glimpse of the Raghava's 'vanar sena', led by Hanuman (Devadatta Nage). The fast paced battle scenes will be something to look forward to in Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan skips Adipurush event in Tirupati

(A new Adipurush poster, movie releasing on June 16 | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

While Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh was given a closer look at in the final trailer of Adipurush, the actor was missing from the event in Tirupati. Instead, he was snapped in Mumbai on the same day with his son Taimur Ali Khan. In the new Adipurush trailer, Lankesh's sage version, which he embodies to abduct Janaki is given a good look at but his other avatars were not revealed.

It will be interesting to see what new will director Om Raut and Lankesh bring to the table in the film. Adipurush is set for a worldwide release on June 16. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the mythological action drama will have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13. The cast is expected to be at the film festival for the premiere.