Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon Seeks Blessings At Sita Gufa, Kalaram Mandir After Song Release

Kriti Sanon and singer-composer duo Sachet-Parampara recently visited the Sita Gufa Mandir and Kalaram Mandir. Their visit came in light of Adipurush’s latest single, Ram Siya Ram, being released. Ram Siya Ram has been composed by Sachet-Parampara, while its lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir.

Some pictures and clips of Kriti's visit to the temple are currently circulating on social media. In a clip, she could be seen praying to the almighty alongside Sachet and Parampara. This abode is believed to have served as a shelter for Goddess Sita during her challenging exile alongside Lord Ram.

A Divine Symphony: #KritiSanon and @SachetParampara visit the sacred land of Panchavati in Nashik to seek blessings for their latest song 'Ram Siya Ram'! As Kriti visited Sita Gufa to seek divine blessings of goddess followed by her visit to Kalaram temple where she was joined by… pic.twitter.com/VGcTg8e7uH — GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) May 29, 2023

Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram is released

Ram Siya Ram is the second single from Adipurush. The song was released on May 29 in 5 languages. It is a new rendition of the original bhajan by singer Anup Jalota. The music video, which was released along with the song, began with a dialogue between Prabhas’ Raghava and Kriti Sanon’s Janaki.

The video also featured scenes about the abduction of Janaki by Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), and its aftermath as she was held in captivity at the Ashok Vatika. The song showcased the wait and struggle of both Raghava and Janaki after their separation.

About Adipurush's first song Jai Shri Ram

The first song of Om Raut’s directorial magnum opus Adipurush was released on May 20 with a live audience present. At the event, musician duo Ajay Atul unveiled the song Jai Shri Ram with a rendition from a live orchestra. During the launch of the song, Ajay Atul revealed that Jai Shri Ram was copmposed in four days. The song has already garnered 98 million views on YouTube. The music video of the song features several scenes from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush will release on June 16 and will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13.