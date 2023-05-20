Adipurush Composers Belt Out Jai Shri Ram At Mumbai Event With Over 30 Chorus Singers

The first single from Adipurush titled Jai Shri Ram was released on May 20, 2023. It has already become a hit and was initially featured in the trailer for Adipurush as well. From a live event for the film from Mumbai, where the song was launched amid fan fare, it was also performed by the composer duo Ajay Atul live. They were accompanied by 30 chorus singers for the live rendition.

A video of the live performance is currently going viral on social media. In the clip, as the 30 singers belted out the song together, a bunch of percussionists and other instrumentalists also played their parts in the rhythm. Check out the clip of the first-ever live performance of Jai Shri Ram from an event in Mumbai below.

Jai Shri Ram song Live performance 🔥🔥🔥 #Adipurushpic.twitter.com/izwYelPHzG — Aryan جاسوانت (@dryystate) May 20, 2023

More about Jai Shri Ram

The composer duo, Ajay Atul, spoke about the song in Adipurush. They revealed that the song took only four days to compose, while also noting that this has never been the case. Despite being released only three hours ago, the song has amassed more than 1.8 million views on YouTube. Moreover, the video for the song features Prabhas gearing up for the battle agianst Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan's while Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Sita, is seen in captivity in the Ashok Vatika. Check out the Jai Shri Ram song below.

Everything to know about Adipurush

Director Om Raut has been working on Adipurush for quite a while. The film reportedly has a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. Apart from lead actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, actor Devdatta Nage will be playing the role of Lord Hanuman and Sunny Singh will play Lakshman. The film will release worldwide on June 16, 2023.