Adipurush: THIS Actor Lends His Voice For Prabhas In Film's Hindi Dubbed Version

Prabhas is set to appear as Raghava, a character inspired by Lord Rama in director Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is one of the most anticipated films this year. The film is getting dubbed releases all over India. For the film’s Hindi version, Sharad Kelkar has dubbed for Prabhas.

Speaking with PTI, Sharad opened up about his experience of lending his voice to Prabhas’ Raghava character. He talked about the massive responsibility voice acting holds, as it entails voicing someone “who has performed with all (their) heart,” and that even a single mistake can reduce the impact of the performance. He concluded that whether he is voicing Prabhas as Lord Ram or Nani’s character, he does it with responsibility.

“Voice acting is a responsible job because you are lending your voice to someone else who has performed with all his heart out,” said Sharad Kelkar. He added, “Your one mistake can ruin his performance. So, I am responsible (for lending my voice) whether it is for Lord Ram or for Nani’s character. Lord Ram is the most challenging one. It is a matter of pride for me also to give a voice for ‘Adipurush’." He also spoke about the disadvantage that voice acting has for him, as he has a certain personality and voice, which many people think suit cops or villains characters.

Sharad added that he is trying different things with voice acting. He further emphasised his point by saying that he is constantly trying to prove that his voice is good. However, he said that his greatest strength is his acting, and the voice functions as an advantage that he doesn’t credit himself for. It should be noted that Sharad has also lent his voice to Prabhas’ character in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise.



Adipurush receives its first trailer

Adipurush trailer was released by the makers on May 9. In it, Prabhas’ character as Raghava is introduced first, after which Kriti Sanon’s Janaki and Sunny Singh as Shesh are introduced. Other characters who feature subsequently were Jatayu, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Adipurush is slated to release in theatres on June 16, 2023 in multiple languages.