Adithya Varma Review: Dhruv & Banita's Film Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Performance

Dhruv Vikram is all set to mark his debut in Tamil film industry with the much anticipated romantic drama, Adithya Varma. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu in the leading roles, Adithya Varma is the Tamil remake of the 2017 hit film, Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Gireesaaya, Adithya Varma, which released today, chronicles the story of a short-tempered young surgeon, who goes down a self-destructive path when the love of his life is forced to marry another man. Since fans and critics have enjoyed the previous versions of the movie, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, pressure on the recently released film Adithya Varma is high. Here are Adithya Varma reviews and opinions penned down by fans on social media handles.

Fans react to Adithya Varma

Dear @DhruvVikram8 - Saw tears in your dad's eyes when I was talking to you. You have won as an actor . And the movie will win as a commercial venture ! A brand new hero for kollywood arrives !! Congrats nanba ! Genuinely happy for u !! வணங்கும் முருகன் அருள்வாராக! #AdithyaVarma — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 22, 2019

That one thing which kind of felt odd with the original version gets tweaked and gets a beautiful touch in #AdithyaVarma



Balls to moral policing. Everything is fair in love and war. #ChiyaanVikram is a proud father now.



Bouncing off a rough edge and making a team effort 👍🏽 — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) November 22, 2019

#AdithyaVarma ( 4 /5 ) - Best Possible Debut Film Ever in Recent Times 🔥 Satisfied.. Fullfiled the Expectation it Carried 💯 #DhruvVikram - Gonna ROCK in TAMIL CINEMA For sure 👌 What a Performaner He is 💥🌟 @DhruvVikram8 .. — Open Talk Media (@OpenTalkMedia) November 22, 2019

Adithya Varma- Fans react to film positively

Since Adithya Varma's official announcement was made on social media platforms, fans have been interested to witness Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu's on-screen chemistry. Adithya Varma's ratings are positive and it seems that it has hit the right chords, as fans and critics across the country are widely appreciating the recently released romantic drama. Lauded for its gripping story plot and unique stars cast, fans have also appreciated the director's take on romance. While Adithya Varma is heaping praises among fans, celebrities, too, have given the Dhruv-Banita starrer a 'thumbs-up'. Take a look:

#AdithyaVarma 1st half - @DhruvVikram8 #DhruvVikram ROCKS.. Fantastic debut.. Tamil cinema gets a dashing, smashing new hero👌👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 22, 2019

