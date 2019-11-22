The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Adithya Varma Review: Dhruv & Banita's Film Wins Hearts, Fans Praise Performance

Bollywood News

Adithya Varma review: Here's how fans have reacted. Starring Dhruv Vikram & Banita Sandhu in the lead roles, Adithya Varma is the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adithya Varma

Dhruv Vikram is all set to mark his debut in Tamil film industry with the much anticipated romantic drama, Adithya Varma. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu in the leading roles, Adithya Varma is the Tamil remake of the 2017 hit film, Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Gireesaaya, Adithya Varma, which released today, chronicles the story of a short-tempered young surgeon, who goes down a self-destructive path when the love of his life is forced to marry another man. Since fans and critics have enjoyed the previous versions of the movie, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, pressure on the recently released film Adithya Varma is high. Here are Adithya Varma reviews and opinions penned down by fans on social media handles.

Also Read | Adithya Varma: Vikram Opens Up About Son Dhruv's Debut Film Appearance

Fans react to Adithya Varma 

Also Read | Adithya Varma The Dhruv Vikram-starrer Movie Gets A New Release Date

Adithya Varma- Fans react to film positively

Since Adithya Varma's official announcement was made on social media platforms, fans have been interested to witness Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu's on-screen chemistry. Adithya Varma's ratings are positive and it seems that it has hit the right chords, as fans and critics across the country are widely appreciating the recently released romantic drama. Lauded for its gripping story plot and unique stars cast, fans have also appreciated the director's take on romance. While Adithya Varma is heaping praises among fans, celebrities, too, have given the Dhruv-Banita starrer a 'thumbs-up'. Take a look:

Also Read | Adithya Varma: Banita Sandhu Had Issues With Kabir Singh, Spoke To Makers About Her Role

Also Read | Adithya Varma: Tamilrockers Leak The Movie Soon After Its Release

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG