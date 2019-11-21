Adithya Varma: Tamilrockers Leak The Movie Soon After Its Release

Adithya Varma is a Tamil-language romantic drama movie. The movie is helmed by Gireesaaya and bankrolled by Mukesh R Mehta under the banner of E4 Entertainment. The plot of the movie Adithya Varma revolves around the life of a brilliant but short-tempered young surgeon who goes down a self-destructive path. He chooses destruction for himself because the love of his life is forced to marry another man.

Adithya Varma is the remake of the hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The film was originally directed by Bala under the title Varma. However, due to creative differences with the director Bala, E4 Entertainment re-launched the entire cast and crew; only the lead actor and the music director Radhan were retained from the previous cast. The new version was titled Adithya Varma and the movie has released today i.e. November 21, 2019.

Tamilrockers, a film piracy website leaked the entire movie Adithya Varma online shortly after it was released. The creators and the producers of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girls, The Zoya Factor, IT chapter 2, Pehalwaan, and many more.

Is film piracy a punishable offence?

Film piracy is illegal in India. Film piracy is the illegal copying and distribution of movies without the permission of the creators and producers in print, video, DVD or any electronic files. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has proposed a bill in January 2019 to make film piracy a punishable offence with imprisonment of three years and fine up to 10 lakh or both.

Cast and Crew of Adithya Varma

Adithya Varma features Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu in lead roles. Priya Anand, Raja, Anbu Thasan, Leela Samson and Bagavathi Perumal are playing supporting roles in the movie. The movie has become the victim of piracy which has affected the overall turnover of the movie.

