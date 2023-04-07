Aditi Rao Hydari Blushes As Paparazzi Call Her And Siddharth 'lovely Couple'

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the premiere for her series Jubilee in Mumbai on Thursday. Also in attendance was her rumoured beau Siddharth. A video of the two from the event has emerged where the present paparazzi could be seen addressing them as "lovely jodi" (lovely pair). Aditi's coy reaction was also caught on camera.

Aditi Rao Hydari caught blushing

The video showed Aditi Rao Hydari walking in at the premiere, with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth close behind. As soon as Aditi appeared on camera, she waved both her hands while making a coy face for a split second, seeming excited to make a public appearance with Siddharth. The rumoured couple walked up to the red carpet and posed for pictures. Between poses, some candid camaraderie was also seen between the two. Aditi was also seen stealing glances at Siddharth. The video proceeded with the paparazzi screaming out "lovely jodi". Aditi tried to keep a straight face but broke into a shy smile.



Aditi wore a black anarkali suit with broad golden motifs which she paired with statement jhumkas and her signature wavy hair and dewy makeup. Siddharth's look contrasted well with Aditi's as the Rang De Basanti actor turns up in an all-white, casual ensemble. Aditi and Siddharth arrived at the premiere together and further strengthened speculations of the two allegedly being a couple.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's rumoured relationship



Speculation about Aditi and Siddharth's relationship started doing the rounds on the internet after two starred together in 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Further fuel was added to the conjecture when Aditi and Siddharth started attending major events together like AR Rahman's daughter's reception and Sharwanand's engagement. A reel of the two dancing in sync, posted by Aditi, also set the rumour mills spinning.

Meanwhile, Aditi's new series Jubilee, created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Ram Kapoor among others. It deals with multiple stories woven together around the themes of risk, love and ambition.