Aditi Rao Hydari Poses With Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth At Jubilee Premiere

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the premiere of her upcoming series, Jubilee, in Mumbai. Among the cast and crew members of the series, friends and well-wishers, Aditi's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth was also in attendance. The alleged couple also posed for pictures together before heading inside the venue.

Siddharth arrives to support Aditi

Aditi Rao Hydari arrived at the venue looking resplendent in a matte black anarkali. The actress kept it simple, sticking to her signature ethnic style. She paired her black ensemble with pink dewy makeup and open hair. She matched her statement jhumkas to the border of her floor-length anarkali.



Siddharth arrived in an all-white ensemble, complimenting rumoured girlfriend Aditi's all-black attire. The two were seen jovially posing together, also taking a moment to indulge in brief conversation.

Siddharth's presence at the premiere event, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari has all but confirmed the long-standing relationship rumours.

Aditi-Siddharth's rumoured relationship

Speculation about Aditi and Siddharth's relationship started doing the rounds on the internet after two starred together in 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Further fuel was added to the conjecture when Aditi and Siddharth started attending major events together like AR Rahman's daughter's reception and Sharwanand's engagement.

Aditi-Sidharth's popular dance video

Their relationship status got an unofficial confirmation on the internet when Aditi posted a video of the two dancing together. Aditi was dressed in an floral black sharara set while Siddharth complemented her in a simple black shirt with jeans. The pair could be seen dancing in sync and having an overall good time.

Jubilee, created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Ram Kapoor among others. It deals with multiple stories woven together around the themes of risk, love and ambition.