Aditi Rao Hydari In A Dialogueless Trailer; Ilayaraja's Music Hits All The Right Cords

Bollywood News

Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen in the latest Mysskin film, Psycho. Have a look at how the fans have been reacting and why. Read all about the film here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
aditi rao hydari

The trailer of Psycho, an upcoming Tamil film, was released on YouTube on January 8, 2020. The trailer has been sparking discussions as it has no dialogues and only music. The hard-hitting trailer is full of suspenseful and gruesome stills, which has been creating hype all over.

Psycho trailer one of a kind

The trailer of the film Psycho has been creating noise since its release. The attractive factor about the trailer seems to be its representation of its concept without words. It has been made with background music given by Ilayaraja throughout the trailer. It has not used any language of any sort to convey a single thing.

The trailer features the actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nitya Menen, amongst others. Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin can be seen wearing a pair of black shades depicting that the character will be visually impaired. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen confined to chains and trapped in certain scenes.

The film has been written and directed by Mysskin. It releases on January 24, 2020. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

Netizens love the Psycho trailer:

Netizens all over the country have been loving the trailer released online. People can be seen praising the director and the way he has presented the trailer. Fans are excited and thrilled about the release of the film.

Published:
