Aditi Rao Hydari Set To Return For Cannes 2023, Will Walk Red Carpet For L'Oreal Paris

Aditi Rao Hydari will reportedly be marking her presence at the 76th Festival De Cannes this year. This will be the actress' second Cannes appearance after her debut at the coveted red carpet last year. She will be attending the event in collaboration with brand L'Oreal Paris.'

Aditi Rao Hydari all set for Cannes



Though Aditi Rao Hydari already made her debut at Cannes last year, her appearance at the French Rivera gala this time around will mark the first time the actress will be walking the red carpet in association with L'Oreal Paris. This essentially makes the 76th Festival De Cannes the Jubilee actress' 'debut' with the brand. While the actress made her debut last year in a ANNAKIKI co-ord set, it remains to be seen which designer she chooses for her time with L'Oreal this year.

Aditi expresses her excitement



Aditi recently expressed excitement about her long-standing association with the brand leading her to the opportunity to attend this year's Cannes film festival as their spokesperson. The actress will be speaking in favour of women empowerment which aligns with the 'Walk Your Worth' theme. She said, "I am elated to be a part of this year's Festival De Cannes as L'Oreal Paris' spokesperson. It has truly been a privilege to have been associated with a brand that has always led the path to women empowerment and has worked towards enabling women to be confident and growth-oriented in every aspect of their lives. This year's theme of 'Walk Your Worth' truly aligns with what the brand stands for, encouraging women across the globe to accept themselves and walk their worth with confidence".

Aditi's Cannes debut



Aditi Rao Hydari walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time in 2022. The actress' first look featured an ANNAKIKI co-ord set in black and white with floral geometric prints. This was followed up with a subtle shimmering Sabyasachi saree in ivory. For her final standout look, Aditi chose a fuchsia and orange Mark Bumgarner gown in which she walked the red carpet.

LOreal Paris has had a long-standing association with Festival De Cannes and will be its official makeup partner for the 26th year in a row. The 76th Festival De Cannes will be taking place between May 16 and May 27 of this year. The L'Oreal Paris 'Lights on Women' award is presented by the company as part of it's vision of women empowerment.