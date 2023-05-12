Cannes 2023: Anek Actress Andrea Kevichusa, Filmmaker Kivini Shohe To Represent Nagaland

Actress Andrea Kevichusa and filmmaker Kivini Shohe will be representing Indian state Nagaland at the 76th Cannes Film Festival/Cannes 2023. Andrea made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Anek in 2022. The duo will be a part of the delegation, supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through the Department of Information & Public Relations, Nagaland.

A native of Kohima, Nagalnad, Andrea started modelling when she was just 15 years old, in 2016. She rose to fame with her Hindi film Anek, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress portrayed the role of Aido, a boxer from northeast India. Reacting to the news Andrea said on her Instagram stories, "Elated to be representing my state Nagaland at the Cannes Film Festival this year."

More about Kivini Shohe

On the other hand, In addition to being a well-known filmmaker from Nagaland, Kivini Shohe is also the founder and the first president of the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN). She also served as the jury member at the 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala and Kolkata's 5th South Asian Film Festival in 2022.The filmmaker has helmed award-winning films like Oh my Soul (2014). It is a story of three Naga transgender people. In the same year, she also got the Governor's Award. The majority of Kivini's films focus on unseen tales from Nagaland's rural and far-off eastern region. Her famous works include Under the Longfuru Sky (2018) and The Great Anghs (2001).

Apart from that, Kivini directed the 2019 film Even the Dead Speaks as well as short Sumi folk tales including Winter Nights Dream (Nisapa & Nisala), Anishe Flower maiden (Anishe Xamunu) in 2003 and 2007. The Cannes Film Festival will hold its proceedings for a total of 12 days. This year, the festival will run from May 16 to May 27. Several international films will compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.