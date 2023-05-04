Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mani Ratnam, Aditi Rao Hydari In A Frame; Bengali Star Shares Photos

Prosenjit Chatterjee, who recently stepped into the limelight with his performance in the web series Jubilee, recently shared a fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam. Taking to Instagram, Prosenjit posted pictures of himself along with Mani Ratnam and his Jubilee co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. Mani Ratnam is currently enjoying the positive reception of his latest film, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

The actor wrote, "It's always a pleasure to meet you #ManiRatnam Sir. I've been watching your films from #MounaRagam to #PonniyinSelvan2. You're truly an inspiration. Respect," in the caption. In one picture, Mani Ratnam is smiling along with the actors. In another, the stars can be seen smiling at the Ponniyin Selvan director while enjoying a conversation together. Check out their post below:

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam recently saw the release of his historical drama film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. It's the second film in the PS franchise and is set against the backdrop of the Chola empire. It has been adapted from the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy and features actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Prakash Raj.

More on Jubilee and Prosenjit's character in the series

Jubilee is an Indian web series featuring actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshkati Kurana, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sighnat Gupta. Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is one of the biggest stars in Bengali cinema, plays the role of Srikant Roy in the series. His character is the owner of a film studio. While speaking with PTI, the Jubilee star said that the aim of Jubilee was to give tribute to Indian cinema. He also gave credit to the series cast, saying that he is happy to work with younger talent. Jubilee was released on April 7.