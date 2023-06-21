Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Throwback Video Of Performance With AR Rahman On World Music Day

Celebrities across the board have put up posts, stories, and anecdotes celebrating the occasion of World Music Day. Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to share a snippet from a past singing performance she had done in the year 2017. The clip shows her performing live with music maestro AR Rahman in tow.

3 things you need to know

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 each year.

Aditi Rao Hydari's throwback video is from a 2017 IIFA event.

She has sung Kaathodu Kaathanen from Tamil film Jail.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares the stage with AR Rahman

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her 2017 IIFA performance along side AR Rahman. While Aditi took centre stage to belting out a soulful rendition of song Vaan from film Kaatru Veliyidai, AR Rahman was at the piano. The song was originally sung by Shashaa Tirupati. Incidentally, AR Rahman himself had given the music for the original version of the song.



Aditi shone bright under the spotlight in a halter-necked lime green gown with a thigh high slit. AR Rahman could be seen dressed in a staple black coat as he took to the piano. The actress paired the standout number with statement earrings and a neat bun. The throwback moment evidently means a lot to the actress as she captioned her video "Dream a little dream..." followed by an expression of gratitude to the Universe.

Aditi Rao Hydari has professionally voiced a song

Aditi Rao Hydari has previously lent her voice to the song Kaathodu Kaathanen. The song is from 2021 Tamil film Jail. Aditi sung the song in collaboration with Dhanush, who is also known for his multi-faceted interests and talents in the performing arts, much like Aditi herself.